Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Connected Podcast: Alison Campbell of Knowledge Transfer Ireland

Emmet Ryan is joined by Alison Campbell, director of Knowledge Transfer Ireland, to discuss how the organisation brings academia and industry together to advance collaborative projects

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
17th December, 2020
Connected Podcast: Alison Campbell of Knowledge Transfer Ireland
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Alison Campbell joins Emmet Ryan on the big show to talk about her role as director of Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI). Campbell helped start the government backed organisation which brings academia and industry together to advance collaborative projects. Campbell highlights some really interesting projects KTI was involved in recently along with this year's KTI awards as well as explaining what drew her to the role in the first place.

Listen and subscribe on iTunes here to get Connected as soon as it drops

Share this post

Related Stories

Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Connected Podcast: Cormac O’Riordan of Banba

Connected Emmet Ryan 1 week ago
Connected podcast: Your guide to technology in business

Connected Podcast: Paul Kavanagh of Fenergo

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Cybercriminals have rushed to capitalise on the chaos of 2020

Cybersecurity: Not without my data

Connected Róisín Kiberd 2 weeks ago
John Hourican, national sales director at PFH Technology Group: ‘PFH will be providing best-in-class mobile devices from Lenovo’

PFH awarded €5m government contract

Connected Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1