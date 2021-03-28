Connected interview: Fionnghuala O’Reilly, scientist, broadcaster and beauty queen

Fionnghuala O’Reilly defies definition. For starters, she’s a scientist, a Nasa datanaut, an advocate, a model, an educator, a broadcaster, Irish, American and an entrepreneur. She goes by Fionnghuala or Fig, depending on the circumstances.

Nailing down her home town is a challenge – she was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, but left when she was two years old as the family moved around with her father’s job in the US...