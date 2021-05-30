Cloud computing: clearer visions for enterprise IT
A recent global survey showed that not only was cloud computing growing, it had expanded well past expectations, but companies’ strategies vary widely
A recent survey conducted by Flexera revealed a startling picture. Yes, cloud computing is a growth area for enterprise IT as more and more businesses seek to shift the burden of administration away from internal teams and respond to customer demands for always-on digital services, but the growth is exceeding expectations.
According to Flexera, some 90 per cent of companies expect cloud usage in 2021 to exceed their prior plans. This is largely occurring in...
