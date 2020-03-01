Sunday March 1, 2020
Cantillon Labs: a start-up to help start-ups

Founder Eoin Hayes provides new businesses with advice around fundraising and helps them to make the best financial decisions

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
1st March, 2020
Eoin Hayes, founder of Cantillon Labs, helps start-ups to build better companies. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Helping start-ups get smarter is the goal of Eoin Hayes, founder of Cantillon Labs. With plans to add five new staff over the next 12 months, Hayes is also determined to prove that the business can grow internationally while being headquartered in Dublin.

“I help founders of technology start-ups build better companies. I help them become more productive, make better decisions, and win on a global stage,” said Hayes.

He typically provides advice around...

