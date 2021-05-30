Buyer’s Guide: The hottest desktops

STAR BUY: Dell Optiplex 3280 AiO – Star buy

Price: from €618.99 ex Vat

This Dell offering now features a new, larger 21.5-inch full HD display with touch and antiglare non-touch panels, along with an optional IR camera. It also has a 54.4 per cent narrower bezel than the previous 3050 AiO. Intel 10th-generation processors are supported, including Celeron, Pentium and Core i3 to i5. The machine can also be fitted with...