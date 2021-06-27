Buyer’s Guide: The best laptops, tablets and convertibles
A flexible device will be a vital accessory as we adjust to new hybrid working models, and the latest crop of laptops, tablets and convertibles is perfect for the job
Dell Latitude 7320 detachable
Price: from €1,684.11 ex Vat
Dell’s 7320 boasts an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, running at up to 4.2GHz. Intel Iris graphics with 16GB memory, a 13-inch Full HD screen with super-low-power and low-blue-light modes, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB solid-state hard drive and IR front camera with proximity sensor.
