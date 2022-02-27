Buyer’s Guide: Only in the smartest homes

Google Nest Cam indoor - STAR BUY

Price: €199.99 (Google Store Ireland)

Launched in October, the second-generation indoor wired Nest Cam promises to help you keep track of what’s going on inside your home, as well as matching with unique interior decor. It has an adaptable design for tabletops or walls, and comes in four colours: Snow, Linen, Fog and Sand with maple wood base.