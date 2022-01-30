Buyer’s Guide: multifunctional devices
Printing, scanning, copying and faxing are four key functions carried out tens of thousands of times a day by workers all over Ireland. Whether you or your employees now have need of additional printers due to working from home, run a small business or are responsible for the IT infrastructure of a large organisation, making the right choice of multi-function device to perform is crucial to the day-to-day productivity of your company. Here, Stephen Errity casts an eye over some significant new and recent offerings on the Irish MFD market for 2022.
HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e Star buy
Price: from €169.90
HP’s well-priced thermal inkjet offering for home-office or small-office use promises print speeds of up to 20ppm and up to 1200dpi resolution, as well as automatic two-sided printing and reliable wireless connectivity.
