Buyer’s Guide: multifunctional devices

Printing, scanning, copying and faxing are four key functions carried out tens of thousands of times a day by workers all over Ireland. Whether you or your employees now have need of additional printers due to working from home, run a small business or are responsible for the IT infrastructure of a large organisation, making the right choice of multi-function device to perform is crucial to the day-to-day productivity of your company. Here, Stephen Errity casts an eye over some significant new and recent offerings on the Irish MFD market for 2022.