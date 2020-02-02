Buyer’s Guide: MFDs

Oki C834dnw Star buy
Price: €1,109 ex VAT
High-quality output and low running costs make the compact C834 A3 colour printer a good choice for on-demand business printing. It’s easy to use and equipped with energy-efficient, time-saving technology, offering media flexibility from A6 to A3, making it ideal for sales, marketing and general office printing.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team