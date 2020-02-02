Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Buyer’s Guide: MFDs

Printing, scanning, copying and faxing are four key functions carried out tens of thousands of times a day in offices all over Ireland. Making the right choice of hardware to perform these functions is crucial

2nd February, 2020
9
The Oki C834dnw: is easy to use and equipped with energy-efficient, time-saving technology

Oki C834dnw Star buy

Price: €1,109 ex VAT

High-quality output and low running costs make the compact C834 A3 colour printer a good choice for on-demand business printing. It’s easy to use and equipped with energy-efficient, time-saving technology, offering media flexibility from A6 to A3, making it ideal for sales, marketing and general office printing.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Businesses can’t afford to have their heads in the clouds

Cloud computing has fast become the norm, with providers pushing it as a frictionless way to scale IT. But even plans to simplify IT attract complexity

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Looking ahead: Your February tech diary

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Microsoft study warns of culture issues in Irish businesses

Nine out of ten companies face rapid changes to their business models and working practices, research finds

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago