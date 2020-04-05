Buyer’s Guide: Laptops, tablets and convertibles

Dell Latitude 9510
Price: price on request; star buy
The Latitude 9000 series, designed to be smaller and thinner than ever before, delivers what Dell says is the longest battery life of any 15-inch business PC with a target of up to 30 hours.
