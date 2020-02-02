Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bringing it back to reality

The enterprise space loves a good buzzword or two but the popularity of terms such as artificial intelligence can do a disservice to the reality they bring

2nd February, 2020
2
Much of ‘digital transformation’ simply involves looking at what you have and seeing how you can improve it

You might not know the term semantic satiation, but you do know the feeling of it. The term describes a psychological phenomenon where the repetition of a word or phrase temporarily loses all meaning.

If you take any word and repeat it over and over again, sooner or later you’re going to perceive it as a meaningless sound, creating a disconnect between yourself and its purpose.

If you wanted to take it a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Businesses can’t afford to have their heads in the clouds

Cloud computing has fast become the norm, with providers pushing it as a frictionless way to scale IT. But even plans to simplify IT attract complexity

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Looking ahead: Your February tech diary

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Microsoft study warns of culture issues in Irish businesses

Nine out of ten companies face rapid changes to their business models and working practices, research finds

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago