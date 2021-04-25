Boundless potential: how one of Ireland’s most exciting new tech companies came to be

For Dee Coakley, becoming a founder was never part of the plan. But her experience in tech put her on course to create Boundless, one of Ireland’s most exciting young companies.

Boundless helps businesses with international teams employ staff in compliance with local laws, observing local taxes, and being able to stand out as a competitive employer in those markets. Coakley started the business in 2019 alongside co-founders Eamon Leonard and Emily Castles.

“I...