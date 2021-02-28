Blacknight adds broadband to its offerings
Blacknight, the web hosting business based in Carlow, has entered the broadband market for the first time. The move follows the firm adding retail and website services to its product line last year in response to growing demand during the pandemic.
The move into providing broadband services was described as the logical next step by Michele Neylon, the company’s founder.
“Historically we’ve focused on the business market, and we’ve provided business fibre in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Security watch: This is the end(point)
Endpoint security can make or break your business, now more than ever
Covid-19 exposes cracks in contact centre services
People’s frustration with poor customer support from telcos reached boiling point during the pandemic, but it’s been bubbling up for years