Big tech seems to be falling into line behind the concept of the metaverse, but is it a solution looking for a problem?

Whose idea of fun is it to strap on a VR headset to attend a work meeting? And are we as a culture in need of even more immersion in digital worlds rather than, as many would suggest, more real-life interaction with each other?

Alex Meehan
27th February, 2022
Whose idea of fun is it to strap on a VR headset to attend a work meeting? Are we as a culture in need of even more immersion in digital worlds rather than, as many would suggest, more real-life interaction with each other?

How do you feel about Zoom and Teams meetings? The odds are if you have any kind of office-based job, you’ve sat through quite a few of them over the past two years.

While remote meetings are significantly better than old-fashioned conference calls, would you really swap in-person meetings for a high tech equivalent forever? Probably not. While technology has stepped up to help people adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic,...

