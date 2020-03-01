Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Basketball star joins Orreco’s board

Recruitment of Joe Dumars is an ‘exceptional endorsement’, says Galway-based sports tech business

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
1st March, 2020
Joe Dumars, former Detroit Pistons player, has joined the board of Galway sports tech firm Orreco. Picture: Getty

The Galway-based sports tech business Orreco has added Joe Dumars to its board. Dumars, who won two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has joined the company as it looks to expand its offerings in the US.

“For an NBA legend of Joe Dumar’s calibre to join our board is an exceptional endorsement for Orreco,” said Dr Brian Moore, the firm’s co-founder. “We look forward to working...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consumer culture drives growth of data centres

There’s more to the evolving and growing sector than massive power consumption and small workforces

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

5G will take enterprise mobility to the next level

Fifth generation mobile communication is about more than just increased speed: it will facilitate smart cities and autonomous vehicles and its implications for business are enormous

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Banks face a battle to stay relevant

Start-ups, new regulations and changing consumer expectations are threatening one of the last bastions of the high street

Ian Campbell | 2 hours ago