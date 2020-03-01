Basketball star joins Orreco’s board

The Galway-based sports tech business Orreco has added Joe Dumars to its board. Dumars, who won two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, has joined the company as it looks to expand its offerings in the US.

“For an NBA legend of Joe Dumar’s calibre to join our board is an exceptional endorsement for Orreco,” said Dr Brian Moore, the firm’s co-founder. “We look forward to working...