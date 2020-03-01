Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Banks face a battle to stay relevant

Start-ups, new regulations and changing consumer expectations are threatening one of the last bastions of the high street

1st March, 2020
3
New fintech players and so-called challenger banks such as Revolut, N26, Monzo and Bunq are offering innovative and intuitive new services over mobile devices.

When consumers opted to buy CDs and DVDs online, it led to the disappearance of HMV and Virgin megastores from the high street. But it turned out to be the start of a story, not the end, as physical media sales declined with the rise of streaming services.

The acceleration of internet-driven disruption has wreaked havoc on retail, yet banks still stand imperious on our high streets, despite a decade of consumer disdain for the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consumer culture drives growth of data centres

There’s more to the evolving and growing sector than massive power consumption and small workforces

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

5G will take enterprise mobility to the next level

Fifth generation mobile communication is about more than just increased speed: it will facilitate smart cities and autonomous vehicles and its implications for business are enormous

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Buyer’s Guide: Home automation

One of the fastest-growing areas of consumer technology right now is home automation devices. From smart speakers to connected coffee makers and web-enabled washing machines, we round up some of the hottest new devices designed to make your home life easier

Stephen Errity | 2 hours ago