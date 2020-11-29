Autodesk chief Anagnost is confident for 2021

An animated Andrew Anagnost, chief executive of Autodesk, analysed 2020 and announced his expectations for 2021 in a manner that could not be described as anecdotal on a much anticipated media call.

“A global pandemic is not the way you want to learn anything about yourself, be it as a human being or how you function inside a company. It’s a tragic situation, it’s a horrible way to be confronted with what works and what doesn’t work,”...