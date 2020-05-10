Arkphire makes Singapore acquisition

The Irish IT services business Arkphire has acquired one of its leading equivalents in Singapore, Generic Technologies. The move follows the opening of Arkphire’s regional office for the Asia Pacific market in Singapore last year.

Generic Technologies is a specialist Apple authorised reseller and an Adobe gold partner with annual turnover of S$9 million (Singapore dollars), around €5.85 million. The company supports a growing network of partners and customers across South East Asia.

...