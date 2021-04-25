Are we facing another dotcom crash?
Buoyed by a surge in retail traders, tech stocks boomed. Then the crash came, wiping out investors and entire businesses. Now, decades later, tech stock fever is again in full swing. Will today’s boom will be a rerun of the 2001 dotcom bust?
Information and communications technology deserves some real recognition for keeping the show on the road during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Another Zoom call or Teams meeting may not seem terribly inviting right now – but, without our devices and the internet, the last year would have been a lot more difficult than it was.
Keeping businesses going was not the only thing tech was doing, though: it was also shooting ever higher on the stock market....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing
Printing was on few people’s minds when lockdown began, but managed print contracts should allow businesses to get serious about documents even while offices remain closed
Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on
This sort of cyber crime is on the rise but don’t be tempted by quick fixes to get your data back
AI: the promise of better health through knowledge
Despite recent hiccups, the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines indicates that when humanity puts its shoulder to the wheel complex healthcare problems can be solved
Smart infrastructure: the data things are made of
Data has changed business, but can it change the physical world too? Smart infrastructure promises to rethink how everything from buildings to entire cities operate