Application performance: Keeping an eye on the business
It is not enough to have the right IT infrastructure in place, it’s essential to ensure that it is working optimally. Application performance monitoring could be the answer, writes Jason Walsh
Business services today are on a knife edge: crucial applications are dependent not only on hardware, which in truth is increasingly virtualised, but on internal networks, external connections and the not-always-reliable public internet.
On a good day, when all goes smoothly, the end result is instant access to data and smiling users. On a bad day, when, in the eyes of end-users at least, applications seem to be failing then it could lead to a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
AI bias examined by Science Gallery
A new exhibition challenges visitors to look at their biases in everyday life and how these prejudices can influence the training data of AI systems
Start-up of the Month: Nuw
Online platform Nuw encourages sustainable fashion by facilitating users to swap clothes for a small fee
My Tech Life: Cassie Delaney, co-founder and chief executive, Outcaster
Cassie Delaney, is co-founder and chief executive of Outcaster, described as the ‘no code app builder for content providers’
TikTok works with Irish creators on safer usage campaign
#safertogether will share safety tips on issues such as reporting inappropriate content, setting filters and keeping your account secure