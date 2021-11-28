Always be mindful

The Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and the last 20 months in general have brought many challenges but when it comes to data storage and security, continuous change should be nothing new.

“In the area of cybersecurity, every organisation should have a mentality of consistently reassessing what they’re doing and how effective it is,” said John O’Donoghue, solutions architect for emerging technology with Dell Technologies. “This isn’t something you can ‘set and forget’, considering the rate at which...