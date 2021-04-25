Subscribe Today
AI: the promise of better health through knowledge

Despite recent hiccups, the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines indicates that when humanity puts its shoulder to the wheel complex healthcare problems can be solved

Jason Walsh
25th April, 2021
Whether in the form of digitised patient records, clinical trial information or tracking data from patients’ bodies, data offers new opportunities in healthcare

The next revolution of personalised medicine remains tantalisingly just around the corner. Artificial intelligence and data-driven machine learning are already changing the life sciences from the lab to the pharma plant.

It is not as though technology is a new thing in healthcare: from the surgeon’s blade to drug development to laser eye treatment, much of healthcare, medicine and life science is and always was about technology.

Today, though, new opportunities have presented...

