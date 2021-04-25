AI: the promise of better health through knowledge
Despite recent hiccups, the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccines indicates that when humanity puts its shoulder to the wheel complex healthcare problems can be solved
The next revolution of personalised medicine remains tantalisingly just around the corner. Artificial intelligence and data-driven machine learning are already changing the life sciences from the lab to the pharma plant.
It is not as though technology is a new thing in healthcare: from the surgeon’s blade to drug development to laser eye treatment, much of healthcare, medicine and life science is and always was about technology.
Today, though, new opportunities have presented...
