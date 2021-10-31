Subscribe Today
AI bias examined by Science Gallery

A new exhibition challenges visitors to look at their biases in everyday life and how these prejudices can influence the training data of AI systems

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
31st October, 2021
AI bias examined by Science Gallery
A new Science Gallery exhibition challenges visitors to become aware of their biases in everyday life which can then become embedded in AI systems

The Science Gallery’s first in-person exhibition since the beginning of the pandemic opened in October, examining the biases within artificial intelligence (AI) systems unintentionally embedded by their human creators.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Bias: Built this way’, involves researchers from Trinity College Dublin’s Adapt centre partnering with artists to create four works that examine the theme.

The works challenge visitors to look at their own biases in everyday life. With...

