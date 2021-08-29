Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

AI and ML: Think big, start small and move fast in the new industrial revolution

To develop a good artificial intelligence and machine learning strategy, you’ve got to think about why you need one in the first place

Alex Meehan
29th August, 2021
AI and ML: Think big, start small and move fast in the new industrial revolution
‘Industry 4.0 is about digitisation driving smart automation, system machine learning, AI and the rest,’ according Karl Duffy of Three Ireland. Picture: Getty

The key to understanding what artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can do for you in 2021 is to first realise that we’re at the start of the fourth industrial revolution. That’s the view of Karl Duffy, head of enterprise and public sector at Three Ireland, who goes on to say that 5G technology is hugely significant in the context of enabling machine learning and internet of things (IOT) applications in business....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Steve Fleming, chief executive of Voxxify, said once the initial panic of adapting to the pandemic was over, Irish companies quickly started looking at VDI as a means of enriching the experience of users

Virtualised desktop infrastructure: keeping it real for remote workers

Connected Alex Meehan 12 hours ago
Epson EB-PU1000 series is this month’s Star Buy

Buyer’s Guide: The latest projectors from the big players

Connected Stephen Errity 12 hours ago
Apple has announced that iPhones will soon include a number of new tools designed to aid law enforcement. Picture: Sopa Images

Apple’s new privacy policy: protection or control?

Connected Eva Short 12 hours ago
Kyrill and Artyom Zorin, founders of Zorin Group: the brothers’ product Zorin OS is used by the Italian city of Vicenza, displacing Windows on most of the municipality’s computers. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Operating systems: is this the end of operations

Connected Jason Walsh 12 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1