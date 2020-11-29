Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

AI and machine learning: Automation for the people

With Covid-19 driving digitisation across every industry, with artificial intelligence is having a moment which is expected to continue into 2021

29th November, 2020
A Blade Runner-esque future beckons, but for now it seems that industries are putting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to good use

Every month, Pope Francis issues an intentions statement which sets out the specific focus of his prayers. His missive for November was unexpected: “We pray that the progress of robotics and artificial intelligence may always serve humankind.”

Will robots always serve us? A Blade Runner-esque future beckons, but for now it seems that industries are putting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to good use. AI has experienced a renaissance in our times,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cybersecurity: Not without my data

With ransomware on the rise, preparation is key to your organisation’s survival

Róisín Kiberd | 3 hours ago

PFH awarded €5m government contract

The technology group will provide ICT mobile and desktop devices across departments and deliver cost savings

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago

ServiceNow research finds uncertainty over disruption readiness

Survey finds most employees and execs think IT could adapt to another major event but many do not have integrated systems to manage digital workflows

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago