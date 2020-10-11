Ahead of the game

A sterilised treatment room in a hospital might not be the first location to spring to mind when you picture someone immersed in a virtual reality (VR) world. But that’s exactly where a group of burn patients found themselves in Texas in 2018, when they took part in a medical study.
Rather than having their attention focused on the painful and upsetting procedure of having their bandages changed and staples removed, participants had their...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team