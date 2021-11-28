A three-decade wait for overnight success
Cian Ó Mathúna is one of Ireland’s most experienced researchers. His team at UCC’s Tyndall Institure is working to ensure the devices we use are smarter and hold their power for longer. He tells Eva Short how
Professor Cian Ó Mathúna, head of micronano systems at University College Cork’s Tyndall National Institute, likes to say that when he began working on magnetics-on-silicone (MagIC), he was a dark-haired man and none of his three children had been born.
The team he led in the area of integrated magnetics at Tyndall, then known as the NMRC, was made up of four people and one idea: that they could develop technology...
