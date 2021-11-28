A three-decade wait for overnight success

Professor Cian Ó Mathúna, head of micronano systems at University College Cork’s Tyndall National Institute, likes to say that when he began working on magnetics-on-silicone (MagIC), he was a dark-haired man and none of his three children had been born.

The team he led in the area of integrated magnetics at Tyndall, then known as the NMRC, was made up of four people and one idea: that they could develop technology...