Sunday September 6, 2020
€500k investment in new service by TEKenable

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
6th September, 2020
Peter Rose and Nick Connors of TEKenable Picture: Maura Hickey

TEKenable has invested €500,000 in the development of XL-a-Rate, a solution that enables Excel Spreadsheet models to run as scalable enterprise systems. XL-a-Rate supports forecasting, risk pricing and other model-based calculations at scale – which traditional Excel cannot.

“Most complex calculations and models in business today are designed by business subject matter experts using Microsoft Excel. This might be for risk assessment, asset valuation, insurance product design, pricing or other calculations,” said Peter Rose, chief...

