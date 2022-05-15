Subscribe Today
Short and sweet for Cairn Homes as it awaits €100m profit for 2022

A ten-minute agm in Dublin last week, with no awkward questions or thorny issues in evidence, signalled how promising the future looks for the housebuilding firm

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
15th May, 2022
Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn Homes, with Shane Doherty, its chief financial officer, at the company’s agm in the Merrion Hotel in Dublin last week. Picture: Fergal Phillips

In a clear sign that shareholders are content with the outlook for Cairn Homes, last week’s agm lasted a mere ten minutes. With no issues of contention to address or tricky questions from the floor to answer, all of the resolutions presented were passed with a minimum of 97.75 per cent.

Cairn, which expects to make an operating profit of €100 million this year, plans to return a minimum of €115 million through both...

