Short and sweet for Cairn Homes as it awaits €100m profit for 2022

In a clear sign that shareholders are content with the outlook for Cairn Homes, last week’s agm lasted a mere ten minutes. With no issues of contention to address or tricky questions from the floor to answer, all of the resolutions presented were passed with a minimum of 97.75 per cent.

Cairn, which expects to make an operating profit of €100 million this year, plans to return a minimum of €115 million through both...