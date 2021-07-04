Subscribe Today
Lorcan Allen: Time is running out for farmers to buy Kerry Group’s dairy arm

Talks between the farmer-controlled Kerry Co-op and the Kerry Group broke down in April. The group has restructured its dairy business and will probably try to sell it this year, but unless the Co-op can reorganise itself to return to negotiations, it may lose out

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
4th July, 2021
Lorcan Allen: Time is running out for farmers to buy Kerry Group's dairy arm
Kerry Group suspended the negotiations and there has been little contact between the sides in the intervening period. Picture: Philip Doyle

Time is running out for Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company, to strike a deal with Kerry Group if it wants to buy the Group’s primary dairy business.

Kerry Group has completed a flurry of large deals in recent weeks, including the disposal of its consumer meats and ready meals business for €819 million, illustrating that Edmond Scanlon, its chief executive, is determined to press ahead with a major strategic realignment of the...

Currency
