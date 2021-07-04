Lorcan Allen: Time is running out for farmers to buy Kerry Group’s dairy arm
Talks between the farmer-controlled Kerry Co-op and the Kerry Group broke down in April. The group has restructured its dairy business and will probably try to sell it this year, but unless the Co-op can reorganise itself to return to negotiations, it may lose out
Time is running out for Kerry Co-op, the farmer-controlled investment company, to strike a deal with Kerry Group if it wants to buy the Group’s primary dairy business.
Kerry Group has completed a flurry of large deals in recent weeks, including the disposal of its consumer meats and ready meals business for €819 million, illustrating that Edmond Scanlon, its chief executive, is determined to press ahead with a major strategic realignment of the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine