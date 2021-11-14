Kingspan shares set to hit €120 despite ‘overhang’ from Grenfell Tower inquiry

Kingspan’s shares could hit €120 soon, according to equity analysts, after the company announced another upgrade last week to its expected revenues for 2021. However, there are risks on the horizon.

Last week the company, headed by Gene Murtagh, its chief executive, announced in a trading update that it expected to deliver a full year trading profit in the region of €750 million, significantly ahead of the €508.2 million it recorded in 2020.

The company...