Subscribe Today
Log In

Company Watch

Kingspan shares set to hit €120 despite ‘overhang’ from Grenfell Tower inquiry

Strong sales prompt upgrade of expected revenue for Cavan firm, though ongoing inquiry into London fire disaster means it remains vulnerable

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th November, 2021
Kingspan shares set to hit €120 despite ‘overhang’ from Grenfell Tower inquiry
Eugene Murtagh, chairman and Gene Murtagh, chief executive of Kingspan Group. The Cavan-based insulation maker’s shares have risen substantially in the last year, in spite of the steady stream of revelations from the public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire Picture: Maura Hickey

Kingspan’s shares could hit €120 soon, according to equity analysts, after the company announced another upgrade last week to its expected revenues for 2021. However, there are risks on the horizon.

Last week the company, headed by Gene Murtagh, its chief executive, announced in a trading update that it expected to deliver a full year trading profit in the region of €750 million, significantly ahead of the €508.2 million it recorded in 2020.

The company...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

If Ryanair’s business is getting back to normal, so too is Michael O’Leary, its combative chief executive, who having spent much of the last 18 months picking a fight with public health doctors and the government, was back on the more familiar terrain of hauling business partners and competitors over the coals. Picture: PA Images.

Company Watch: Up, up and away again as Ryanair’s revenues soar by 83%

Company Watch Peter O'Dwyer
Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare Resources said he was ‘delighted’ to see the hard work and capital investment paying off for the company. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Kenmare’s mega plant move pays dividends for mining firm

Company Watch Lorcan Allen
Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive: demand outlook for the second half of the year is just as strong as the first half. Picture: Maura Hickey

Company Watch: Kingspan valued at €17.5bn after ‘exceptional performance’

Company Watch Lorcan Allen
Listening to Michael O’Leary, the Ryanair chief executive, you would never guess that the aviation sector had been ravaged by a pandemic for 16 months. Picture: Getty

Company Watch: What didn’t kill Ryanair made it stronger

Company Watch Peter O'Dwyer

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1