Subscribe Today
Log In

Company Watch

Kenmare’s mega plant move pays dividends for mining firm

Strong half-year results show that relocating its plant to the Mozambique coast was an inspired decision

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
22nd August, 2021
Kenmare’s mega plant move pays dividends for mining firm
Michael Carvill, managing director of Kenmare Resources said he was ‘delighted’ to see the hard work and capital investment paying off for the company. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The October light was fading fast on the coast of Mozambique, but large crowds had assembled to witness the last few yards of a 23km journey for a very unusual passenger.

Weighing more than 7,000 tons and travelling at just 1km per hour, an enormous concentrator plant was being moved to a new location on the Mozambique coast by Kenmare Resources, the Irish mining company.

The relocation of this facility was a project of staggering engineering...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gene Murtagh, Kingspan chief executive: demand outlook for the second half of the year is just as strong as the first half. Picture: Maura Hickey

Company Watch: Kingspan valued at €17.5bn after ‘exceptional performance’

Company Watch Lorcan Allen 3 hours ago
Listening to Michael O’Leary, the Ryanair chief executive, you would never guess that the aviation sector had been ravaged by a pandemic for 16 months. Picture: Getty

Company Watch: What didn’t kill Ryanair made it stronger

Company Watch Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
Eamonn Crowley, chief executive at Permanent TSB, was keen to reiterate just how important the proposed acquisition is. Picture Andres Poveda

Company Watch: PTSB’s Ulster Bank deal gives it one last chance to become a major player

Company Watch Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
Kerry Group suspended the negotiations and there has been little contact between the sides in the intervening period. Picture: Philip Doyle

Lorcan Allen: Time is running out for farmers to buy Kerry Group’s dairy arm

Company Watch Lorcan Allen 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1