Kenmare’s mega plant move pays dividends for mining firm

The October light was fading fast on the coast of Mozambique, but large crowds had assembled to witness the last few yards of a 23km journey for a very unusual passenger.

Weighing more than 7,000 tons and travelling at just 1km per hour, an enormous concentrator plant was being moved to a new location on the Mozambique coast by Kenmare Resources, the Irish mining company.

The relocation of this facility was a project of staggering engineering...