Company Watch: PTSB’s Ulster Bank deal gives it one last chance to become a major player
The acquisition could bring the bank’s share of the mortgage market up to 23 per cent, while giving it greater access to the SME and broader business sectors
Permanent TSB’s pursuit of €7.6 billion worth of Ulster Bank loans represents a one-time-only opportunity for the bank to transform itself from an Irish banking also-ran to a genuine competitor to AIB and Bank of Ireland.
Eamonn Crowley, its chief executive, is well aware of that fact, and did little to hide it last week. Speaking separately to analysts and reporters as PTSB announced a €5 million net loss for the first six...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Company Watch: What didn’t kill Ryanair made it stronger
The low-cost airline has emerged from the pandemic fighting fit and ready to benefit from the woes of less fortunate rivals
Lorcan Allen: Time is running out for farmers to buy Kerry Group’s dairy arm
Talks between the farmer-controlled Kerry Co-op and the Kerry Group broke down in April. The group has restructured its dairy business and will probably try to sell it this year, but unless the Co-op can reorganise itself to return to negotiations, it may lose out