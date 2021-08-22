Company Watch: Kingspan valued at €17.5bn after ‘exceptional performance’
The Cavan-based insulation and materials giant has posted record sales and profits driven by demand in the global construction sector
In last week’s Business Post, Carolina Angarita-Cala, head of sustainability and responsible investing at Cantor Fitzgerald, explained how investors are increasingly looking to support solutions companies.
“What the world really needs right now is solution companies. Companies that are developing technologies that will help solve the climate and environmental challenges the world is facing. These companies will get a lot of attention from capital markets,” she said.
Although Angarita-Cala...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Kenmare’s mega plant move pays dividends for mining firm
Strong half-year results show that relocating its plant to the Mozambique coast was an inspired decision
Company Watch: What didn’t kill Ryanair made it stronger
The low-cost airline has emerged from the pandemic fighting fit and ready to benefit from the woes of less fortunate rivals
Company Watch: PTSB’s Ulster Bank deal gives it one last chance to become a major player
The acquisition could bring the bank’s share of the mortgage market up to 23 per cent, while giving it greater access to the SME and broader business sectors
Lorcan Allen: Time is running out for farmers to buy Kerry Group’s dairy arm
Talks between the farmer-controlled Kerry Co-op and the Kerry Group broke down in April. The group has restructured its dairy business and will probably try to sell it this year, but unless the Co-op can reorganise itself to return to negotiations, it may lose out