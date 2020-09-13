Sunday September 13, 2020
Zomato feeds €1.5m into Irish subsidiary

Indian restaurant-booking site is reportedly planning public listing on stock market next year

Barry J Whyte

Chief Feature Writer

@whytebarry
13th September, 2020
Deepinder Goyal, the company’s founder and chief executive, emailed employees to tell them that “our finance/legal teams are working hard to take us to IPO sometime in the first half of next year

Zomato, one of India’s most hyped start-ups, has pumped another €1.5 million into its Irish operation, company filings show.

It brings to nearly €110 million the amount the firm has injected into Zomato Ireland over the last few years, according to filings.

Zomato is a restaurant booking and food-ordering website, which provides detailed restaurant information as well as reviews.

