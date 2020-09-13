Zomato feeds €1.5m into Irish subsidiary

Zomato, one of India’s most hyped start-ups, has pumped another €1.5 million into its Irish operation, company filings show.
It brings to nearly €110 million the amount the firm has injected into Zomato Ireland over the last few years, according to filings.
Zomato is a restaurant booking and food-ordering website, which provides detailed restaurant information as well as reviews.
