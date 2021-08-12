Zipp Mobility closes €1.3m funding round as it plans e-scooter roll-out

Zipp Mobility, the Irish e-scooter start-up, has closed a €1.3 million funding round that will help it grow its employee headcount to 35 people by the end of the year.

The micro-mobility company secured €500,000 from two angel investors, €250,000 from Enterprise Ireland and €562,000 raised via a campaign on the Spark Crowdfunding platform.

This brings the total amount of funding raised by Zipp Mobility so far to €2 million. A number of high-profile private investors,...