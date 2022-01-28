Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Yew Grove Reit acquisition gets legal approval

The deal is due to be completed on February 7 after a hostile takeover was avoided

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
28th January, 2022
Yew Grove Reit acquisition gets legal approval
Jonathan Laredo, chief executive of Yew Grove Reit, which owns €168 million worth of office and industrial property in Ireland. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The purchase of Yew Grove Reit grows closer to completion following legal approval from the High Court.

Slate Office Reit, the Canadian real estate investment trust, announced its intention to purchase Yew Grove Reit in November of last year. The €127.8 million cash offer received shareholder approval at an egm late in December.

Yew Grove is listed on the Dublin and London stock exchanges and owns €168 million worth of office and industrial property in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kelly Horrigan modelling Littlewoods clothing. Profits at the online retailer rose from €7.44 million in 2020 to more than €12 million last year. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Record turnover at Littlewoods Ireland as profits top €12m

Companies Donal MacNamee
Diageo, the drinks giant behind Guinness, has said it is responding to a request for information from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, but is currently unable to assess whether the inquiry will evolve into any enforcement action.

US watchdog inquiring into Diageo’s ‘business operations in certain markets’

Companies Eva Short
All the business news you need to know in one place

Out of Office: Consumer sentiment rises as Omicron fears dampen

Companies Eva Short
Guinness sales recovered 76 per cent in the latter half of 2021 following a previous lockdown-induced slump. Picture: Brian Lawless

Diageo sales in Ireland rise almost 50% as Guinness trade soars

Companies Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1