Yew Grove Reit acquisition gets legal approval
The deal is due to be completed on February 7 after a hostile takeover was avoided
The purchase of Yew Grove Reit grows closer to completion following legal approval from the High Court.
Slate Office Reit, the Canadian real estate investment trust, announced its intention to purchase Yew Grove Reit in November of last year. The €127.8 million cash offer received shareholder approval at an egm late in December.
Yew Grove is listed on the Dublin and London stock exchanges and owns €168 million worth of office and industrial property in...
