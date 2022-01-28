Yew Grove Reit acquisition gets legal approval

The purchase of Yew Grove Reit grows closer to completion following legal approval from the High Court.

Slate Office Reit, the Canadian real estate investment trust, announced its intention to purchase Yew Grove Reit in November of last year. The €127.8 million cash offer received shareholder approval at an egm late in December.

Yew Grove is listed on the Dublin and London stock exchanges and owns €168 million worth of office and industrial property in...