Tuesday June 9, 2020
Xtremepush acquires British firm in growth drive

Mobile software company has acquired Alchemetics and has further plans to increase its presence in the marketing tech sector

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
8th June, 2020
Tommy Kearns, chief executive of Xtremepush, said the firm planned to make more acquisitions.

Xtremepush, a Dublin-based mobile software firm, has acquired Alchemetrics, a British business, in an bid to grow its presence in the marketing tech space.

Xtremepush, which has 50 staff, manages marketing functions such as push notifications and SMS messages for its clients. The acquisition of Reading-based Alchemetrics will enable it to manage data generated at points of sales by clients and improve the targeting of ads. Fifteen staff from Alchemetrics have joined Xtremepush.

This is the...

