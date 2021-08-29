Writech investors have ‘significant’ expansion plans for firm

Waterland, the European private equity firm, has “significant” international expansion plans for Writech, the Westmeath-based fire protection systems company it acquired a majority stake in last week for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1981 by the Wright family, Writech provides fire protection systems to some of the world’s largest blue-chip companies across a range of sectors, including data centres, life sciences, logistics, retail, commercial property and food and beverages.

The business generated...