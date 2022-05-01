Subscribe Today
Workday to encourage Grangegorman campus staff to support local businesses

The human resources software giant will have almost 3,000 employees working at its new European headquarters Dublin 7

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
1st May, 2022
Workday to encourage Grangegorman campus staff to support local businesses
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland and Chano Fernandez, co chief executive of Workday: the software giant will encourage its almost 3,000 staff at its planned 550,000 square foot campus in Grangegorman to support local businesses.

Workday is to encourage almost 3,000 staff at its planned 550,000 square foot campus in Grangegorman to support local businesses, rather than just use the company’s own facilities.

Other large employers such as Google and Facebook, which have built campus-style offices in Dublin city centre, have been criticised for not contributing enough to local firms because they provide so many in-house services for food and activities.

Workday, which provides finance and human resources software through...

