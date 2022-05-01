Workday to encourage Grangegorman campus staff to support local businesses

Workday is to encourage almost 3,000 staff at its planned 550,000 square foot campus in Grangegorman to support local businesses, rather than just use the company’s own facilities.

Other large employers such as Google and Facebook, which have built campus-style offices in Dublin city centre, have been criticised for not contributing enough to local firms because they provide so many in-house services for food and activities.

Workday, which provides finance and human resources software through...