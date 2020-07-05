With Desmond by its side, Datalex awaits a resurrection

In 2019, a forensic accounting report pointed to “significant accounting irregularities” at Datalex. Now stabilised with a beefed-up board and Dermot Desmond investing heavily, the firm is seeking to have its shares relisted and rise again
A few days before last Christmas, the ground floor meeting room in Datalex’s head office in a business park near Dublin Port was almost completely deserted, but for the board of directors and a few advisers....
