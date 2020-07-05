Sunday July 5, 2020
With Desmond by its side, Datalex awaits a resurrection

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
5th July, 2020
Dermot Desmond: Datalex’s biggest investor last week provided a further €10 million loan to the company – to date he has put almost €25 million into Datalex

In 2019, a forensic accounting report pointed to “significant accounting irregularities” at Datalex. Now stabilised with a beefed-up board and Dermot Desmond investing heavily, the firm is seeking to have its shares relisted and rise again

A few days before last Christmas, the ground floor meeting room in Datalex’s head office in a business park near Dublin Port was almost completely deserted, but for the board of directors and a few advisers....

