Winner alright for Flutter in the shadow of Covid-19

The old adage that the bookies never lose has rarely been more appropriate than in the case of gambling giant Flutter over the course of 2020.

The betting firm, which counts Paddy Power-Betfair among its stable of brands, announced third quarter results last week.

Year-on-year revenue growth of 30 per cent to £1.325 billion; a 41 per cent increase in active customers; and a revised earnings projection of £1.275 billion to £1.350 billion for the year...