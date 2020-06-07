Windsor Motors ‘can manage’ Covid-19 demand slump

Windsor Motors, the car dealership chain, has “sufficient resources available to manage a significant decline in demand” triggered by the coronavirus crisis, according to its directors.

Turnover at Windsor Motors, the chain of Irish motor-dealers, rose from €311.6 million in 2017 to €337.8 million in 2018, the most recently filed financial accounts show.

In the same period its operating profit rose from €6.8 million to €10 million, and its accumulated profits rose from €8.8 million...