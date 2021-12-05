Whiskey brands owner PPI set to spend €22m on new bonded warehouse

Private Pier Industries (PPI), the Berlin-based company behind the Grace O’Malley and Proclamation whiskey brands, is planning to spend €22 million on opening a second bonded warehouse in Dundalk and doubling the capacity of its whiskey bottling line.

The German firm, which also operates a premium pet food brand called Irish Pure that is contract-manufactured in Ireland but sold in European markets, said it may build or buy its own whiskey distillery in...