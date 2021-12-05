Subscribe Today
Log In

Companies

Whiskey brands owner PPI set to spend €22m on new bonded warehouse

The projected premises, in Dundalk, is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2022 and could be followed by a new distillery in this country

Lorcan Allen

 @lorcanallen
5th December, 2021
Whiskey brands owner PPI set to spend €22m on new bonded warehouse
Hendrick Melle and Stefan Hansen, co-founders of Private Pier Industries, which is planning to spend €22 million on opening a second bonded warehouse in Dundalk and doubling the capacity of its whiskey bottling line

Private Pier Industries (PPI), the Berlin-based company behind the Grace O’Malley and Proclamation whiskey brands, is planning to spend €22 million on opening a second bonded warehouse in Dundalk and doubling the capacity of its whiskey bottling line.

The German firm, which also operates a premium pet food brand called Irish Pure that is contract-manufactured in Ireland but sold in European markets, said it may build or buy its own whiskey distillery in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Conor Smyth, chief executive, TritonLake: ‘Most of what we do will go into emerging venture growth funds’

TritonLake aims to raise €221m with partnerships in new markets

Companies Emmet Ryan
Brendan Maloney, founder of Skillco, a platform for business and industry training. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

Irish software firm Skillko to top €850k in revenue

Companies Killian Woods
Greencore boss Patrick Coveney: his successful tenure was marred by the firm’s US misadventure. Picture: Bryan Meade

Company Watch: Greencore takes stock after surprise departure of chief executive

Companies Peter O'Dwyer
Daryl Byrne, chief executive, Euronext Dublin: ‘I think an IPO can be a viable option for smaller, ambitious companies that want to scale their business. We just need to build that culture here in Ireland.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Milestone for Euronext Dublin as tech firm HealthBeacon floats

Companies Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1