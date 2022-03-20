Subscribe Today
Whiskey body drops US patent application

Private lobby group Irish Whiskey Association had been applying for a certification mark for the term ‘Irish whiskey’, but dropped the application following protests from smaller producers

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
20th March, 2022
John O’Connell, the founder of West Cork Distillers, filed an official objection over an application for a certification mark for term ‘Irish whiskey’ with the US Patent and Trademark Office last year.

The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA), a private industry lobby group, has dropped its attempt to control the term “Irish whiskey” in the United States after objections from smaller independent producers.

The IWA, which is affiliated with Ibec and has some of the biggest names in Irish whiskey as members, had been applying to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a certification mark for the term “Irish whiskey”.

The certification...

