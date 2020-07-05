What will tax audits of the future look like?

Given that the Revenue Commissioners have suspended certain audit activities because of the Covid-19 pandemic, you may rightly ask what such a visit might look like into the future. You should also ask whether you are ready for it.
A Revenue audit is a legitimate intrusion into a taxpayer’s business and is provided for by law. There may or may not be tax issues within that business, but that does not get around the fact...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team