Sunday April 5, 2020
Wetherspoons is warned over Dublin city centre pub modifications

Dublin City Council says changes were made to the protected structure on Abbey Street without permission and some features will have to be reinstated

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th April, 2020
The Abbey Street venue in Dublin where Wetherspoons have made changes

JD Wetherspoon has been warned over changes made to its Abbey Street venue in Dublin without proper permission.

The English pub chain received permission to convert the protected structure in Dublin city centre into a Wetherspoons‘ bar and restaurant in December 2017. Last May, it applied to retain a number of modifications it made to the buildings without planning permission.

In its application, the company claimed the changes were necessary to make the building comply...

