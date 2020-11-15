Wetherspoons boss supports calls for pubs to reopen fully

Tim Martin, the founder of the Wetherspoon pub group, has said he supports the call from Irish vintners groups for the reopening of the trade ahead of Christmas.
“Unsurprisingly, I support the vintners on this point,” he said. “It will unleash economic Armageddon on an important industry if pubs aren’t allowed to reopen soon.
“There have been no examples of the virus passing from staff to customers or vice versa...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team