Sunday November 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Wetherspoons boss supports calls for pubs to reopen fully

Founder of pub chain says it’s been an overreaction for the pubs to be closed for so long

15th November, 2020
Tim Martin, the founder of the Wetherspoon pub group

Tim Martin, the founder of the Wetherspoon pub group, has said he supports the call from Irish vintners groups for the reopening of the trade ahead of Christmas.

“Unsurprisingly, I support the vintners on this point,” he said. “It will unleash economic Armageddon on an important industry if pubs aren’t allowed to reopen soon.

“There have been no examples of the virus passing from staff to customers or vice versa...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

PwC finds no liquidity issues in sweet firm’s finances

The main shareholder in Broderick’s confectionery business claims the founding family’s bid to appoint an examiner is a ‘hostile’ move

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Winner alright for Flutter in the shadow of Covid-19

The gambling giant, which owns Paddy Power-Betfair, saw revenues increase by 49 per cent in the first six months of 2020 during severe coronavirus restrictions on sport

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Coolmore in new fight to stop mines being developed near Australian stud farm

Tom Magnier urges planning officials in New South Wales to reject proposal from Malabar Resources for underground coal mine in Hunter Valley

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago