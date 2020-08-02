Western Digital moves to wind up SanDisk Manufacturing

Western Digital, the US-based consumer tech manufacturer, has moved to liquidate one of its Irish subsidiaries which recorded $8.6 billion in sales last year.

SanDisk, a brand of Western Digital known for developing memory cards and USB flash drives, was acquired by Western Digital in 2016.

The most recent accounts for SanDisk’s main Irish subsidiary, SanDisk Manufacturing Unlimited, show the firm recorded turnover of more than $8.6 billion in 2019. Last year, the company also registered an...