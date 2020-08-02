Western Digital moves to wind up SanDisk Manufacturing

Western Digital, the US-based consumer tech manufacturer, has moved to liquidate one of its Irish subsidiaries which recorded $8.6 billion in sales last year.
SanDisk, a brand of Western Digital known for developing memory cards and USB flash drives, was acquired by Western Digital in 2016.
The most recent accounts for SanDisk’s main Irish subsidiary, SanDisk Manufacturing Unlimited, show the firm recorded turnover of more than $8.6 billion in 2019. Last year, the company also registered an...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team