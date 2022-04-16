Welcome to the big leagues: how the US market is supercharging Irish businesses

Last year, Steve Cutler oversaw a deal which doubled the size of Icon, the Dublin-headquartered clinical trials company. Cutler, who joined the company over a decade ago and has been its chief executive since early 2017, presided over its $12 billion purchase of PRA Health Sciences.

The deal will transform Icon, which is headquartered in Leopardstown in Dublin, from a business with $5 billion in turnover and less than $1 billion in profits into the world’s largest...